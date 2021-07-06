Traffic
Ohio State Highway Patrol members to deploy to border

Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to click it or ticket
Mitchell Blahut - WTAP
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike Dewine has given the green light to send a group of Ohio State Highway Patrol members to the United States-Mexico border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested help for Texas law enforcement officials to conduct border surveillance, according to a statement from DeWine’s office. 14 OSHP troopers and supervisors will make the trip to Texas to help later this week. They will stay for two weeks.

According to the governor’s office, OSHP members will not make arrests.

This comes after DeWine approved a deployment of Ohio Army National Guard members to Texas last week for what his office described as “non-law enforcement support” to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection agency. 185 members were deployed last week and 115 Ohio National Guard members were previously sent to the border.

