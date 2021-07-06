Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
1 dead, 11 injured in Toledo block party shooting
Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive fireworks explosion at Toledo party leaves four hurt
Remembering Officer Anthony Dia
Wife of fallen TPD officer honors late husband’s legacy
Westbound Alexis Road is closed at Hagman Road following a rollover crash.
Two hurt in rollover car crash
Officer Dia was killed in the line of duty on 4 July 2020 .
Never Forgotten: Toledoans pay tribute to fallen TPD officer on anniversary of Dia’s death

Latest News

Operation Dry Water
Operation Dry Water
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Police are looking for information in a shooting on Lawrence and Detroit that killed one,...
ATF offers $5,000 reward for information in block party shooting