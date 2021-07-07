60-ton 1800s-era barn relocated to Mich. orchard

LASALLE, Mich. (WTVG) - For nearly 130 years a barn sat on a farm off Stein Road in LaSalle, Michigan.

This week it got a new home and a new purpose on the orchard farm a half-mile away that belongs to the great-great-grandson of the man who built it.

The barn was hoisted upon a heavy machinery lift and wheeled slowly across farm fields over a two-day period.

The production was no small task for crews moving it as electrical wires and phone lines had to be lifted up and away as the barn was wheeled across the road.

Jimmy McMomagle owns Kreps Apple Barn where the barn now sits. “At our farm, it’s all about a real farm experience..so for us to build a new barn it wouldn’t be the real thing so we wanted to bring history to the farm.”

The barn weighs 60 tons and spans nearly three thousand square feet.

The remote-controlled flatbed sat on carefully negotiating the turns around and over trees that were bent temporarily out its way. Paul Gerweck watched the move both days. “It’s a marvel of engineering here. You’ll never see anything like this in our lifetimes probably.”

