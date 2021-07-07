City leaders say summer programs can help keep kids off the streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twelve people were shot after gunfire erupted at a 4th of July block party, with one person dead. Police say most of the victims were teenagers. Local leaders call it senseless violence.

“I think as a kid you have a lot to live for. So, it’s unfortunate that the young kids are killing each other off. At the end day we have to figure out how to bring love back,” said former NBA Basketball player Dennis Hopson.

Dennis Hopson hopes some kids can find that love on the basketball court. Hopson grew up in Toledo, played basketball on a college level and played in the NBA. Wednesday he’ll hold a one day basketball camp at Savage Park from 1-3 pm for kids in 4th grade and up. It’s free.

“Come out here and learn some basic skills.”

The camp is part of the City of Toledo summer programming to keep kids safe and off the streets. Since January 139 people have been shot in Toledo. Hopson says we can stop the violence but it has to start with the youth.

“The only way the youth is going to be able to change it is through the mentors the teachers’ parents out there lending a helping hand and doing their part. Ten years from now we don’t want to look like a war zone. Hopefully, we can grab hold to our youth and get them going in the right direction and do what they need to do and that’s change what the situation looks like,” said Hopson.

He believes summer camps can help to create positive change in their lives.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.