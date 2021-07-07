City of Toledo takes firefighters to court as they battle cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Toledo firefighters battling cancer are now battling something else. It’s the City of Toledo itself.

That’s because the city is taking them to court over Worker’s Comp claims that have already been accepted. It’s a fight that could affect their long term health but in the short term it’s causing lots of stress

It all starts with a state law saying firefighters who contract cancer are presumed to have contracted it through their job and can get worker’s compensation. The assumption was that would be the end of the story but the City of Toledo is digging in.

We often think of the heroic things firefighters do when buildings are burning or people need help but we sometimes forget the human side. In this case it is cancer.

“When this happened it was like being strapped into a roller coaster because basically I was just along for the ride,” said Toledo firefighter Miguel Castillo.

“I’m going to die, I mean that’s what you think of,” said Toledo Fire Department Lieutenant Jennifer Hill.

Hill remembers the triple negative breast cancer diagnosis after a typical mammogram last year. She filed a Worker’s Compensation claim and was approved. Same thing for Castillo.

That was the easy part because of state law named after Cleveland area firefighter Michael Palumbo, which awards Workers’ Comp benefits to firefighters with cancer, presuming the cancer came from their work.

“You spend your whole life doing this. You’re living with people, you’re working 24 hours a day. It’s your family, it’s your second family and to be treated like that it’s a slap in the face,” said Hill.

That “slap in the face” is coming from the city of Toledo that not only appealed the workers comp award twice but the city actually took Hill and Castillo to Lucas County Common Pleas Court to fight the claim further.

“The city representative really didn’t have much to say except they were going to continue to fight this and not once was there any concern on my health or well-being from the city,” said Castillo.

Castillo’s case has been dropped but the city can refile. Two others have current cases and trial dates, Hill makes it 3. She received her court notice the same day she went for radiation.

35-year-old firefighter James Martin had a court date as he fights hairy cell leukemia. That case was dropped on the exact same day the 13abc I-Team first asked the city administration questions about this issue.

“The city claims that they love us. They love what we do. They support us and everything and then they’re going to take you to trial for getting cancer,” said Martin.

For Martin and the others, no bills are paid during the Workers Comp appeals but they are paid during this Common Pleas Court process. If the city prevails, workers comp protections would go away and the firefighters would use private insurance and pay out of pocket what insurance won’t cover.

“It’s a betrayal as far as we’re concerned,” said Local 92 union Vice President Matt Tabb.

Tabb believes the state law is clear about this worker’s comp coverage and cancer and says this is something people who have served our community don’t need.

“Not only do they have to fight for their lives but they also have to fight their employer because their employer has made it very clear that they’re going to take this all the way,” said Tabb.

How does the city defend its position? They won’t at least to the I-Team. When asked why the city is pursuing this legal action we were told by a city spokesman, “No comment, pending litigation.”

“What if my cancer comes back. That’s what I think about, I lay awake at night thinking what if my cancer comes back and can I afford it” said Hall.

Workers Comp would cover these firefighters for 10 years after diagnosis, losing in court would lose those 10 years and that’s why they’d be forced to go back to private insurance, if they could get it and afford it.

