COVID tests available in Toledo this weekend

The Columbia VA is one of four systems in the country that can handle high volumes of testing.
The Columbia VA is one of four systems in the country that can handle high volumes of testing.(WIS)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Free PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19 is being offered from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 11 at the Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The tests are offered by IndiviDx, a specialty molecular laboratory. The tests will detect COVID-19 and variants, including the UK and Delta variants.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are welcome.

