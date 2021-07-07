COVID tests available in Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Free PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19 is being offered from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 11 at the Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The tests are offered by IndiviDx, a specialty molecular laboratory. The tests will detect COVID-19 and variants, including the UK and Delta variants.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are welcome.

