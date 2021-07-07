Hamilton coming to Toledo’s Stranahan Theater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Broadway favorite is heading to Toledo. Don’t throw away your shot to see Hamilton at the Stranahan Theater next year!

The award-winning musical is scheduled to run from August 23 - September 4, 2022.

Tickets are not yet available but those interested can receive a notification when tickets go on sale by filling out the interest form here. Group sales options will also be available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.