Hamilton coming to Toledo’s Stranahan Theater

(WCAV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Broadway favorite is heading to Toledo. Don’t throw away your shot to see Hamilton at the Stranahan Theater next year!

The award-winning musical is scheduled to run from August 23 - September 4, 2022.

Tickets are not yet available but those interested can receive a notification when tickets go on sale by filling out the interest form here. Group sales options will also be available.

