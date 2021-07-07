Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive fireworks explosion at Toledo party leaves four hurt
Stephon Johnson along side his parents Jorrel and Lisa. Johnson, 17, was shot and killed at a...
“How are we outliving our children?”: July 4th shooting victim’s family speaks out
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
1 dead, 11 injured in Toledo block party shooting

Latest News

Haiti President Killed
The Seneca County Health Commissioner wants to bring COVID-19 shots to small townships to see...
Seneca County focuses on communities with low COVID-19 vaccination rates
The Health Commissioner wants to bring shots to small townships to see if it boosts covid-19...
Seneca County rolls out new COVID-19 vaccine plan
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Former Ala. mayor involved in vandalism of Confederate monument using lift, electric saw
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; police say 2-year-old found