Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County, Findlay wastewater projects receive funding from H2Ohio

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County and the City of Findlay are among 13 H2Ohio wastewater infrastructure projects to receive a total of $7.4 million to improve water service, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday.

“These projects will improve the quality of life for thousands of Ohioans by giving them reliable access to clean water and by addressing failing wastewater and home sewage treatment systems which are also a threat to public health and the environment,” said Governor DeWine. “All of our communities deserve to have strong water infrastructure, and I am committed to helping our local partners with these costly improvement projects.”

Lucas County will receive $300,000 for a sanitary sewer extension to support 19 homes on failing septic systems in Washinton Township.

Findlay will receive $25,000 for planning/engineering design for centralized sewage treatment for the Eagle Creek  4 area. The current system is in disrepair and failing, discharging inadequately treated sewage to Eagle Creek. With the new system, the residents of the subdivision will have their wastewater treated by the city of Findlay.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive fireworks explosion at Toledo party leaves four hurt
Stephon Johnson along side his parents Jorrel and Lisa. Johnson, 17, was shot and killed at a...
“How are we outliving our children?”: July 4th shooting victim’s family speaks out
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
1 dead, 11 injured in Toledo block party shooting
Police are looking for information in a shooting on Lawrence and Detroit that killed one,...
ATF offers $5,000 reward for information in block party shooting

Latest News

Thousands in Toledo without power
Ohio BCI refers high-profile police killing cases to Franklin Co. prosecutors
Summit Street construction in downtown Toledo. May 17, 2021.
Updated traffic, parking information for ProMedica Summer Concert Series
The Columbia VA is one of four systems in the country that can handle high volumes of testing.
COVID tests available in Toledo this weekend