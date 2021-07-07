Lucas County, Findlay wastewater projects receive funding from H2Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County and the City of Findlay are among 13 H2Ohio wastewater infrastructure projects to receive a total of $7.4 million to improve water service, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday.

“These projects will improve the quality of life for thousands of Ohioans by giving them reliable access to clean water and by addressing failing wastewater and home sewage treatment systems which are also a threat to public health and the environment,” said Governor DeWine. “All of our communities deserve to have strong water infrastructure, and I am committed to helping our local partners with these costly improvement projects.”

Lucas County will receive $300,000 for a sanitary sewer extension to support 19 homes on failing septic systems in Washinton Township.

Findlay will receive $25,000 for planning/engineering design for centralized sewage treatment for the Eagle Creek 4 area. The current system is in disrepair and failing, discharging inadequately treated sewage to Eagle Creek. With the new system, the residents of the subdivision will have their wastewater treated by the city of Findlay.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.