Marathon Classic partners with local charities

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) -The Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament has brought more than pro golfers to the area, they have raised over $12 million for 190 charities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

“The main mission of the tournament till this day is to raise funds for local children’s charities and we stay true to that mission today,” says Paige Ottaviano, a management consultant for the tournament. “It’s really important to give back to the community, just given how much they give us during the tournament. So its great to do that during the tournament.”

Participating charities are excited about the work they have done with the tournament and the work still to be done.

“We’re just really honored to have been chosen and excited to participate in this community event. It’s great for Sylvania and we’re glad to see so many people coming downtown,” says Kelly McGilvery the Executive Director of Sylvania Arts. At Sylvania Arts they use the funds from their partnership with the tournament to promote art to the Sylvania community.

“We know that Marathon Classic has always supported charities for their youth work. This year we’ve carved out something really special for youth in our area,” says Micheal McIntyre the Executive Director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. “This year we built five houses with area youth. Four families walked away with these playhouses.”

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation has been involved with Marathon Classic as a charity since it’s inception. From their partnership with Marathon Classic they have assisted hundreds of kids getting to college.

“The decision was to create a scholarship for some of our youth graduating giving them the opportunity to go to college. We administer that scholarship for the tournament through a fund created here at the foundation,” says Keith Burwell, President of Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

Applications to be a charity partner with Marathon LPGA Classic is now open for 2022. Click here to apply.

