Ohio BCI refers high-profile police killing cases to Franklin Co. prosecutors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the Bureau of Criminal Investigation referred two investigations involving police killings to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney on Wednesday.

Two cases involving the police shootings of Andrew Teague and Ma’Khia Bryant were sent to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack’s office on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office. BCI may be involved in additional investigative work if the prosecutor’s office requests it.

43-year-old Andrew Teague was shot and killed by law enforcement in Columbus on March 8, 2021. Teague was wanted on a felonious assault warrant related to a February shooing when he led officers on a police chase, according to WSYX. Authorities said he drove the wrong way on I-270 and struck two cars. When he got out of his car, shots were exchanged, according to police.

The death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant made national headlines when a police officer shot and killed her outside of a Columbus home on April 21, 2021. Bryant appeared to be trying to stab a woman when the officer arrived on the scene and fired the shots, according to body camera footage from the involved officer.

BCI investigates potential crimes when a law enforcement agency requests it. The agency investigates and provides information but oes not make any determinations of fault, the attorney general’s office said.

The information gathered by BCI is provided to the prosecutor’s office and sent to the requesting agency if the prosecutor approves.

In the Andrew Teague case, BCI gathered the following information:

Processing the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting and collecting evidence.

Interviewing 19 civilian witnesses and nine law enforcement officers.

Analyzing in the laboratory 18 items, including firearms, bullet casings and projectiles.

Reviewing available camera footage of the incident from body cameras, dash cameras, helicopter footage and witness cellphone cameras.

Evaluating training and personnel records of the involved officers.

In the Ma’Khia Bryant case, BCI gathered the following information:

Processing the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting and collecting evidence.

Interviewing 15 civilian witnesses and three law enforcement officers.

Reviewing all available camera footage of the incident, including from body cameras, dash cameras and surveillance video that captured any portion of the incident.

Processing the involved vehicle(s) for potential evidence.

Reviewing audio communications, 911/phone communications and dispatch/CAD records pertaining to the incident.

Analyzing available cellphone and telephone records.

Analyzing in the laboratory seven items, including firearms, bullet casings and projectiles.

Officials said they expect it will take several weeks for the Franklin County prosecutor’s office to review the cases and make charging decisions.

