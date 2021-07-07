Ohio changes report card grading system

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike Dewine signed HB 82 into law last Thursday, overhauling the state’s annual report card system. The new report card eliminates letter grades and uses a 5-star rating instead.

Since 2018, Ohio‘s report card has been giving school districts an overall letter grade based on six components, such as gap closing, achievement, early literacy, progress, graduation, and college/career/military readiness.

“The districts that are going to be 5-star are going to be the wealthier districts, the districts that will be a 1-or 2-stars will be the poorer ones, and then you will have the districts like mine, we will get three stars with a 40-50 percent poverty rate,” Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake said. “That will be the most accurate thing the report card will reflect.”

Students will continue to take high-stakes tests. Penalties like academic stress commissions will still be in place for schools earning less than two stars. Parents can also opt out of their students taking the ACT or SAT.

These changes take effect in the 2022-2023 school year.

