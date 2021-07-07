Seneca County focuses on communities with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - In Seneca County, the COVID-19 cases are dropping dramatically. Cases have been declining for a while and just last week, state data shows Seneca County only reported one active COVID-19 case in all 550 square miles. That ranks Seneca County 87 out of 88 counties statewide in the COVID-19 case rate.

Despite that, health leaders say there is work to be done. Seneca County Health Commissioner, Anne Goon, says while the Delta variant is not in the county yet, she is concerned that it could spread quickly in communities with low COVID-19 vaccination rates. The county is rolling out a new effort to target certain parts of Seneca County where the vaccination rates are well below the state average. Those include central and southeastern Fostoria, Adams, Big Spring, Clinton, Eden, Hopewell, Jackson, Liberty, Loudon, Pleasant, Redd, Scipio, Seneca, and Thompson townships where fewer than 35% of residents are vaccinated since these areas are at greatest risk for the more infectious Delta variant.

Vaccination rates are below 30% in parts of the northwest corner of the county as well. That area includes Kansas and the village of Bettsville. We stopped in Bettsville to talk with some residents and the few people we spoke with were split on the vaccine and COVID-19. Shirley Chapman is 85 and says she is vaccinated and still concerned about COVID-19 but feels people should have the right to make whatever choice works for them. On the flip side, Jonathan Laird, who also lives in Bettsville, says he’s talked with neighbors about the vaccine and says they don’t want to do it and he doesn’t feel that he needs the shot, adding COVID-19 is not a concern for him.

The Seneca County Health Department also offers vaccines at the office in Tiffin for anyone who is interested.

