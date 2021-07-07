Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sheriff: Former Ala. mayor involved in vandalism of Confederate monument using lift, electric saw

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has strung police tape around a Confederate monument in Tuskegee after an apparent effort by some to either damage or remove it from the town square Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff André Brunson told WSFA the incident involved former longtime Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford, who now holds a seat on the city council, as well as another person who was not identified by name.

“Johnny Ford was up on a lift, him and another guy,” the sheriff said, pointing at the statue now partially covered in a blue tarp, “and they were cutting the leg of the statue, trying to take the statue down.”

The sheriff said Ford was using some type of electric saw while standing in a lift with a bucket that had lifted him up next to the statue.

Charges will be filed against both Ford and the other person, the sheriff said, who added that while he believes the initial cut was made by the other person, he said Ford was on the lift.

The monument is located in the 100 block of Tuskegee’s Main Street and has long been a source of controversy in the predominantly African American city. It has been the target of vandalism on multiple occasions including in 2020, 2017, 2015.

Students from Tuskegee University tried and failed to remove the statue in the 1960s, but it has continued to stand since 1906 when it was placed in the square owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a park that was originally built for whites only.

Neither Ford nor the United Daughters of the Confederacy has responded to a request for comment.

Removal of the monument would be a violation of the controversial Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, passed by the state legislature in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Alabama attorney general’s office said it did not have any information on any incidents in Tuskegee, but did say a violation of the act is punishable by a one-time fine of $25,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive fireworks explosion at Toledo party leaves four hurt
Stephon Johnson along side his parents Jorrel and Lisa. Johnson, 17, was shot and killed at a...
“How are we outliving our children?”: July 4th shooting victim’s family speaks out
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
1 dead, 11 injured in Toledo block party shooting

Latest News

Haiti President Killed
The Seneca County Health Commissioner wants to bring COVID-19 shots to small townships to see...
Seneca County focuses on communities with low COVID-19 vaccination rates
The Health Commissioner wants to bring shots to small townships to see if it boosts covid-19...
Seneca County rolls out new COVID-19 vaccine plan
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; police say 2-year-old found