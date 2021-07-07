Traffic
Strong, potentially severe thunderstorms roll through Northwest Ohio, Southeast Michigan

Severe threat of severe storms will remain in effect until about 9 PM, with wind gusts up to 60 MPH, large hail, downpours, and lightning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WTVG) - The 13abc Storm Team is forecasting a series of potentially severe storms throughout the area this evening. The threat of severe storms will continue until about 9 PM, with wind gusts up to 60 MPH, large hail, downpours, and lightning.

Early Wednesday evening, there were reports of a few isolated power outages. In one case, a tree struck some power lines causing an outage to a few hundred Toledo residents in the area of Waggoner Blvd. and Santa Monica St. near US-24. Toledo Edison estimates power will be restored to that area by about 8 PM.

If you notice storm damage in your area, submit your photos below.

