Thousands in Toledo without power

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo homes were without power Wednesday morning as Toledo Edison worked to restore service.

Approximately 6,000 Toledo Edison customers were without power because of a powerline problem. A spokesperson for the company said they are unsure what caused the outage but crews are working on restoration near Central Avenue and Douglas Road.

Toledo Edison estimated the power will be back on this morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

