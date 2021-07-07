Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Humane Society hosting “Empty the Shelters” event in July

Toledo Humane Society
Toledo Humane Society(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is hosting a BISSEL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” from July 7-11.

During the nationwide event, THS will reduce adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens to $25 or less. The Toledo shelter is one of 180 shelters in 40 states taking part in the event.

Since 2016, the “Empty the Shelters” event has found forever homes for more than 53,742 pets.

All interested adopters can find more details online at toledohumane.org/adopt

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/emptythe-shelters

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive fireworks explosion at Toledo party leaves four hurt
Stephon Johnson along side his parents Jorrel and Lisa. Johnson, 17, was shot and killed at a...
“How are we outliving our children?”: July 4th shooting victim’s family speaks out
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Shredding catches fire
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
1 dead, 11 injured in Toledo block party shooting
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system

Latest News

Hamilton coming to Toledo’s Stranahan Theater
Power restored to thousands in Toledo after transformer issue
Ohio BCI refers high-profile police killing cases to Franklin Co. prosecutors
Lucas County, Findlay wastewater projects receive funding from H2Ohio