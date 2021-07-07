Toledo Humane Society hosting “Empty the Shelters” event in July

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is hosting a BISSEL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” from July 7-11.

During the nationwide event, THS will reduce adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens to $25 or less. The Toledo shelter is one of 180 shelters in 40 states taking part in the event.

Since 2016, the “Empty the Shelters” event has found forever homes for more than 53,742 pets.

All interested adopters can find more details online at toledohumane.org/adopt

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/emptythe-shelters

