Updated traffic, parking information for ProMedica Summer Concert Series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction projects in downtown Toledo have altered traffic patterns, so the ProMedica Summer Concert Series has released updated transportation and parking information.

The concert series kicks off Friday with Collective Soul.

TRANSPORTATION

All streets will be open to traffic with no total closures.

Summit Street will be a single lane from Monroe to Jackson on inside/median lanes.

Jefferson will be open to traffic.

Monroe Street from Summit to Superior will have an outbound curb lane closure.

PARKING

Available parking will be in the following garages:

Depot Garage, 202 N. Summit St.

Summit Street Garage, 215 N. Summit St.

Edison Garage, 333 N. Summit St.

Port Lawrence Garage, 227 N. St. Clair St.

Superior Garage, 325 N. St. Clair St.

SeaGate Garage, new entrance off Monroe St.

For more information, visit promenandeconcerts.com.

