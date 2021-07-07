Woman facing charges of felonious assault after stabbing incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Toledo woman is facing charges of felonious assault after she allegedly stabbed a man in the back during a domestic dispute on Tuesday afternoon.

Toledo Police were called to the 2800 block of Albion. They found the victim, a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back. According to the police report, a domestic situation escalated to the point that Syania Howard allegedly stabbed the man in the back during the argument.

Howard was taken into custody and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

The victim was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment. His wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

