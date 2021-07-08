Dumpers make a mess at Goodwill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Goodwill parking lot on South Reynolds Road is back to normal. Employees say people are going through the trash bins and throwing stuff everywhere. Police say it’s illegal to go through a trash bin on private property. People are also dropping off items after business hours. It took a few hours for employees to clean up the mess.

“We value all of our donations that to come to the door. Every donation that comes through the door but we really need to make sure that they’re being facilitated during the business hours. It’s the lifeline of our business but if it rains overnight then that can ruin the donations as well,” said the director of retail for Goodwill Tim Kralovic.

Goodwill has put chains on the dumpsters to try and prevent people from rummaging through them. Police say if you’re caught cutting the chains you could be charged with criminal damaging and trespassing.

