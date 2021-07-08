Traffic
Dutch dreams: 3x3 Olympic basketball team eyes Tokyo gold

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Three-on-three basketball debuts as an Olympic sport in Tokyo and presents traditionally overlooked basketball countries with opportunities for medals.

Count the Netherlands among them. Basketball is far down the list of popular sports in the Netherlands, but the Dutch 3x3 men’s team has made strides in recent years.

They reached the Olympics by beating the United States and France in the qualification tournament.

The game is fast paced. There’s a 12-second shot clock and games are only 10 minutes long or first to 21.

The Netherlands open their Olympic campaign on July 24 against 3x3 powerhouse Serbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

