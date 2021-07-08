Traffic
Humane Society of Monroe County prepares to break ground on new facility

Phase 1 of project set to begin this summer; groundbreaking planned around Labor Day
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan shelter’s dream -- years in the making -- is finally starting to come to life.

The Humane Society of Monroe County is getting a newer, larger facility. In 2014 the shelter purchased a 31 acre plot of land on N. Monroe Street, North of Nadeau Road in Frenchtown, Michigan. The goal is to turn the plot into a new shelter, community room, clinic (focusing in spay and neuter procedures), a memorial garden and Monroe’s first outdoor dog park. HSMC says this move will let them care for more animals, and give them more space. The current shelter is on N. Telegraph Road, and is only 1,000 square feet.

“So we’re very excited that we can improve our services, not only to the animals but also the community,” said Modonna Burkit, Executive Director of HSMC. She says this project comes in three phases:

  • Phase 1: New road along the property, a storage barn, signage, and a members-only dog park open to the community. Cost: $900,000 (already donated by community member.)
  • Phase 2: New shelter (7,600 square foot building with clinic, community room and space for 80 dog and cat kennels), memorial garden and more. Cost: $3.5 million (need donations from the community.) Shelter is planning a big marketing push to spread the word about the new facility and need for funds.
  • Phase 3: Possible expansion. This phase is still fluid, and dependent on Phase 2. No cost determined.

Other staff say they’re excited to see the progress. “After so many years of waiting, we finally have this big plan to go forward and do everything,” said Taylor Eads, Public Relations Manager with HSMC. She says the next step is spreading the word, and raising the $3.5 million.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected to begin at the end of the summer, with a ceremony taking place around Labor Day. If you would like to get involved, visit the shelter’s website or call 734-243-3669. Donors and philanthropists who would like to help aid this project are encouraged to come forward. Naming right are available for large donations.

