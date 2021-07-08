‘It’s a very tragic scene’: Toledo firefighters assist Surfside recovery efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been nearly one week since three members of Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived in Florida to help with the search for victims buried in the rubble of the Surfside condo collapse. Wednesday, the mission for first responders officially transitioned from rescue to recovery.

Emergency workers found eight more bodies Wednesday. That rose the death toll to 54, while 86 people are still unaccounted for.

Toledo Fire & Rescue members including Assistant Chief John Kaminski, Pvt. Jamie Morelock, and Pvt. Jake Hoffman are with the team of roughly 80 members of Ohio Task Force 1 helping with the search.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, to this magnitude,” Kaminski said. “With the number of people still trapped, that weighs heavily...It’s a very tragic scene. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to help the best we can and to bring closure to the families.”

That’s the primary mission for Kaminski and his crew: Providing closure.

The work hasn’t been easy; The team split in half and is working rotating 12-hour shifts. They work for 45-minutes, rest for 15-30 minutes, then get right back to work during their shifts. They use their time off to check on one another, hydrate and rest.

Knowing that they can help families who are hurting keeps many of them going from day to day.

“Most of us are firefighters,” Kaminski said. “Being a first responder is like being a family. We know there are family members missing in there. That’s what we’re using to maintain our focus, to hopefully bring some closure to some loved ones who are still missing. Every day that’s our objective.”

Crews wear respirators as they sift through the piles of rubble and dust for the dozens of victims whose whereabouts are unknown.

They’ve worked through periods of rain and strong winds as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through, but had to take breaks earlier this week due to lightning strikes. Other than that, the work is nonstop.

“The guys are working hard in very difficult conditions,” he said.

Since the remaining structure was demolished Sunday evening, Kaminski said his the team’s work has become more efficient.

“That was an obstacle that we had to constantly look over our shoulders and wonder if anything was going to fall,” Kaminski said. “We’re in a rhythm now. We have a good cadence going now.”

The team members make sure they check on their own families during their breaks.

They feel the support from their friends, families and strangers back home.

“That means a lot,” Kaminski said. “We appreciate the support back home. “We’re proud of Ohio and proud to be down here representing Ohio.”

As for how long they’ll stay on the mission in Surfside:

“Until it’s done,” he said.

