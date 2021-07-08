Man sentenced to 7-20 years over involvement in Monroe officer shooting

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - One of the defendants in the shooting of a Monroe Police officer was sentenced to 7-20 years in prison Thursday.

Kobe Falls and Kordney McDonald were charged in May of 2020 after Officer Renae Peterson was shot while conducting a traffic stop for a suspected car jacking.

Peterson survived and returned to work last month.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig said McDonald is the alleged shooter in the incident. He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Friday.

Peterson, a 16-year veteran of the department, was named Officer of the Year in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.