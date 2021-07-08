Massive trees ripped from their roots during wild Wednesday storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Huge mature and healthy trees were ripped up out of their roots and thrown on houses or cars.

That’s just some of the damage left behind by Wednesday night’s storms as they ripped through Northwest Ohio.

Scott Paterson says he was at the back of his house on his computer when he heard a big crash into the front of his Wynndale Avenue house in West Toledo. When he went out to see what had fallen, he found a huge tree ripped out of the ground in front taking the sidewalk with it, laying on his house.

“Honestly a moment of disbelief because I didn’t think something like that could happen..in just a matter of moments.”

City crews spent the majority of Thursday clearing away the tree. Patterson says he will have to repair the gaping hole in his roof, but otherwise, he came away unharmed.

On neighboring streets in West Toledo, there are similar scenes of uprooted trees and sheered off electric poles with dead wires hanging. There are also cars trapped by trees that were also ripped away and broken.

In Sylvania just west of McCord there is an entire neighborhood around Lancelot that has branches and trees down all over the place. John Hurley was doing his best to clear away huge branches in his front yard. “It seems like it comes right over the expressway and it blows right through here.”

Tree Service companies like Steve Pryba’s are booked with emergency calls.

“We had a good wind yesterday and just took‘em down. Just loaded up with rain and puts them right on the ground.”

Steve Ash lives in the neighborhood says “It’s been over 30 years since I’ve lived here and I’ve never seen the wind blow like that was. The rain was going up, it was going right, left it was going everywhere. So were the tree limbs and branches and lounge chairs.”

