Pedestrian killed on I-475

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while walking on the shoulder of I-475 away from his disabled vehicle.

Michael Bowman was traveling west on I-475 past Secor Rd. when he was approaching stopped traffic. Bowman, 56, couldn’t stop in time and pulled onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.

Jeffery M. Freyer, 67, was walking from his disabled vehicle on the north shoulder when he was hit by Bowman’s car. Freyer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bowman’s vehicle ended up on its side and was taken to the police impound lot.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

