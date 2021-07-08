Traffic
Pedestrian killed on I-475

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while walking on the shoulder of I-475 away from his disabled vehicle.

Michael Bowman was traveling west on I-475 past Secor Rd. when he was approaching stopped traffic. Bowman, 56, couldn’t stop in time and pulled onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.

Jeffery M. Freyer, 67, was walking from his disabled vehicle on the north shoulder when he was hit by Bowman’s car. Freyer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bowman’s vehicle ended up on its side and was taken to the police impound lot.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

