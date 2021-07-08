Traffic
Police investigating Fostoria man found dead in Hardin County as a homicide

Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCK TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating the death of a Fostoria man in Hardin County.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Robert B. Mays, Jr., 29, was found in Buck Township.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy is being performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe that any local residents have reason to be concerned with a subject or subjects being at large in the area, which would present a concern for their safety.

Anyone who may have information of any nature concerning this case should contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 673-1268 or call the Sheriff’s Tip Line at (419) 675-8475.

