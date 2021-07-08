Ritter Planetarium reopens Friday with “Firefall” program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo favorite is making a return, helping transport students and families through time and space at the University of Toledo’s Ritter Planetarium.

Since being closed to the public and students from the start of the pandemic, the planetarium will be reopening Friday with its first program, “Firefall,” shown on the full dome at 8:30 p.m. every Friday through August 27. The 45-minute immersive show will explore how impacts from the comets and asteroids have shaped earth’s history, followed by a rooftop experience.

“And then afterward, weather permitting, we observe with one of our two telescopes. We have a 14-inch telescope and a 40-inch telescope on the top of our building, which is one of the largest east of the Mississippi,” said Dr. Michael Cushing, director of the Ritter Planetarium.

Tickets for adults are $8, and $6 for children, seniors, and UToledo members.

The professors are excited to bring the shows back to the community and astronomy classes. Shows are also available for private programs like daycare programs, civic groups, scout programs, private parties, and more.

“We enjoy interacting with the public. We enjoy teaching people about astronomy, the night sky, what they can see in the night sky, and sort of giving them a bigger picture about their place in the universe,” said Dr. Cushing. “We haven’t been able to do that in over a year, so we’re really looking forward to getting back in the dome.”

