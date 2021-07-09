Traffic
7/9: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We’ll have a mild and mostly dry start to the weekend, though rain looks to move in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning -- 1-2″ possible through Monday as a warm front lifts north. Sunday itself won’t be an all-day washout, though anyone heading out to the Marathon Classic final round should have backup plans (and an umbrella) at the ready. Warmer air moves back in as we top out in the mid-80s all next week, with scattered showers/storms possible each day.

