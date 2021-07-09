Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
NEW VIDEO: Body cam shows scene of block party where 12 were shot, killing 1
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian killed on I-475
Storm damage near Laskey and Douglas.
Storms leave damage in their wake as they roll through Toledo
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden walks with his son Hunter Biden,...
Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
Press secretary Jen Psaki comments on concerns regarding Hunter Biden art sales.
White House press sec on Hunter Biden art
The White House said Friday that fully vaccinated people don't need a booster shot right now,...
COVID: Pfizer, CDC disagree on whether booster shots needed soon
DeWine vetoes fireworks bill
President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden tells Putin that Russia must crack down on cybercriminals