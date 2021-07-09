Traffic
DeWine vetoes fireworks bill

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have made changes regarding Ohio fireworks safety laws, saying it was not in the best interest of Ohioans.

“Substitute Senate Bill 113 (SB 113) would allow the discharge, by nonprofessionals, of fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers, and aerial fireworks, at all hours of the day on a minimum of twenty-five separate holidays in a calendar year,” DeWine said in a statement issued Friday. “The bill doubles the allowable square footage of fireworks stores, increasing them from 5,000 sq. feet to 10,000 sq. feet, without requiring adequate safety features in those stores with enhanced square footage.”

Citing studies of a 1996 fireworks store tragedy in Scottown, Ohio, DeWine said the bill would not require compliance with the safety measures outlined in the studies, while increasing the size of such facilities.

“SB 113 would be a dramatic change in Ohio law, which would make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws,” DeWine said. “For these reasons, this veto is in the public interest.”

