The Fair Housing Center and The Ability Center win lawsuit over discrimination

Plaintiffs say Moline Builders failed to comply with federal guidelines for accessible housing
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ability Center announced a settlement in a lawsuit filed by The Fair Housing Center, The Ability Center, and Brooklynn Park resident Jenny Tillman for design and construction violations at Brooklynn Park senior housing community.

The settlement requires defendants to complete extensive accessibility modifications to help bring properties into compliance with design and construction requirements and ensure residents of the senior housing development can benefit from full use and enjoyment of their owner-occupied villas while they continue to age in place. Defendants will also pay $400,000 in damages to cover fees, litigation costs, and compensation for the nonprofit organizations’ diversion of resources and frustration of mission.

Brooklynn Park Villas is a senior community built between 2014-2018 that was advertised as “fully accessible.” Seniors and people with disabilities, attracted to the community because it was advertised as fully accessible, purchased units that have inaccessible kitchens, bathrooms, and for many, inaccessible entrances on a campus with inaccessible community center and sidewalks that are too steep. Many seniors purchased condos in order to age in place but ended up with unlivable homes. Plaintiffs filed a joint lawsuit in 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, accusing Moline Builders, Inc., JLJ Development, LLC, James E. Moline, Lance Fuller, Larry Fast, Oravecz & Associates, Inc., Graham Design Group, LLC, and Joel Graham of discriminating against persons with disabilities by failing to comply with federal design and construction regulations for accessible housing.

