Metroparks Meetup: Summer activities at Blue Creek

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - How many of the 19 Metroparks can you name? We all know Oak Openings and Wildwood, but there are many more hiding right under our noses. For this week’s Metropark Meetup, we take a look at one of the lesser known parks.

“Honestly, this has been my favorite project since starting at Metroparks,” says Craig Elton, operation region manager for MetroParks Toledo.

Elton is at the helm of the renovations to Blue Creek Park, nestled right in central Whitehouse.

“This is like the hidden gem in Northwest Ohio. It really is a beautiful park. To see this from where it started to where it is now, it’s just awesome,” says Elton.

Last year, Metroparks set out to fix up Blue Creek. Workers replaced invasive species with native prairie grasses, built the biggest shelter house in the Metropark system, and is optimizing its bouldering wall for year-round use.

And that’s just the beginning of the outdoor activities at Blue Creek.

“The big, beautiful quarry pond is one of the big draws to this park, and it’s really one of the hubs of recreation,” says Amanada Domalski, outdoor skills interpreter for Metroparks.

Fishing is popular, as are paddling sports. Classes are available for all skill levels, even beginners. You can also paddle on your own time by bringing your own boat. Soon you’ll be able to check out a kayak using an app on your phone.

“It’s a really great way to get out and experience nature in a different format. You can really get up close to it being down close to the water. It really just gives you a whole new perspective,” says Domalski.

