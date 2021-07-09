Ohio launches survey for businesses to create in-demand jobs list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the next launch of the In-Demand Jobs Survey for Ohio businesses to provide feedback on the state’s In-Demand Jobs List.

The Survey, managed in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT), the InnovateOhio Platform and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), creates a simple user experience and allows businesses to offer input on Ohio’s current and future in-demand jobs in just minutes.

Ohio is required to maintain an up-to-date In-Demand Jobs List that directs the spending of 85 percent of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) training funds. Although not required, Ohio has previously chosen to survey employers to ensure that state programs meet business needs.

The current survey is open to all registered Ohio businesses, giving small and large businesses alike the opportunity to have a voice in how Ohio prepares people for the current workforce.

Businesses can fill out the In-Demand Jobs Survey at topjobs.ohio.gov/survey.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.