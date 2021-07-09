Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio launches survey for businesses to create in-demand jobs list

Source: Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Source: Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the next launch of the In-Demand Jobs Survey for Ohio businesses to provide feedback on the state’s In-Demand Jobs List.

The Survey, managed in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT), the InnovateOhio Platform and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), creates a simple user experience and allows businesses to offer input on Ohio’s current and future in-demand jobs in just minutes.

Ohio is required to maintain an up-to-date In-Demand Jobs List that directs the spending of 85 percent of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) training funds. Although not required, Ohio has previously chosen to survey employers to ensure that state programs meet business needs.

The current survey is open to all registered Ohio businesses, giving small and large businesses alike the opportunity to have a voice in how Ohio prepares people for the current workforce.

Businesses can fill out the In-Demand Jobs Survey at topjobs.ohio.gov/survey.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
NEW VIDEO: Body cam shows scene of block party where 12 were shot, killing 1
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian killed on I-475
Storm damage near Laskey and Douglas.
Storms leave damage in their wake as they roll through Toledo
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system

Latest News

Corn and soybeans are doing well right now in our region
Some local crops thriving in heat and humidity
Measuring the effectiveness of vaccine lotteries
Measuring the effectiveness of vaccine lotteries
It is welcome news after the last several years of disappointing yields
Uncomfortable heat and rain to you, but perfect growing conditions for farmers
Fish raised in the Castalia State Fish Hatchery will be released into Ohio lakes and reservoirs.
41st Governor’s Fish Ohio Day showcases Lake Erie