Ottawa County honors local two-time Olympian

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County officials named today Jacob Wukie Day, after the two-time Olympic archer from Fremont, Ohio.

“This is just an incredible opportunity to have one of our own to be representing us at this level. I mean what an honor that is,” says Donald Douglas, President of the Ottawa County Commission. “We made that proclamation and dedicated the day to him... We look forward to his accomplishment and all he can do and bring home. We are behind him one-hundred percent.”

Wukie is looking forward to the games and says he and his fellow archers are working well as a team.

“We worked really hard during our team camp when we were in France to build that team dynamic, and that really came together well. All of us are shooting at a high level,” says Wukie.

Wukie’s colleagues at the Ottawa County Water Treatment Facility are looking forward to seeing him compete and think it’s cool to work with an Olympian.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s not every day someone can say they work with an Olympian,” says Ryan Mahlar, Wukie’s coworker.

“Most of the people that are doing archery, from what I understand, are doing this as a full-time job. But Jacob, his number one thing is his faith in God, then he’s got his family, then he’s got his job, then archery,” says Wukie’s boss, Ron Wetzel.

According to his family, Wukie works around the clock to prepare for the games. Alongside being an Olympic archer and full-time employee, Wukie is a husband and father of three girl: Aria, Gemma, and Caroline. Wukie says that juggling work, family, and sport is definitely challenging.

Jacob Wukie practicing in his yard while his daughters play nearby. Wukie returns home from a full day at work, to practice for the Tokyo Games. (Brianne Wukie)

“We are really excited for him. He has been able to make it this far while supporting his family, working full time. Balancing all of that has been just huge... I honestly don’t know how he’s done it, but he is able to find balance between all three of those area,” says Brianne Wukie, Jacob’s wife.

Wukie leaves for Chula Vista, California on Monday to go to the Olympic Training Center, before heading to Tokyo on Thursday.

