Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ottawa County honors local two-time Olympian

As Jacob Wukie prepares for the Olympics, his hometown had a surprise for him.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County officials named today Jacob Wukie Day, after the two-time Olympic archer from Fremont, Ohio.

“This is just an incredible opportunity to have one of our own to be representing us at this level. I mean what an honor that is,” says Donald Douglas, President of the Ottawa County Commission. “We made that proclamation and dedicated the day to him... We look forward to his accomplishment and all he can do and bring home. We are behind him one-hundred percent.”

Wukie is looking forward to the games and says he and his fellow archers are working well as a team.

“We worked really hard during our team camp when we were in France to build that team dynamic, and that really came together well. All of us are shooting at a high level,” says Wukie.

Wukie’s colleagues at the Ottawa County Water Treatment Facility are looking forward to seeing him compete and think it’s cool to work with an Olympian.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s not every day someone can say they work with an Olympian,” says Ryan Mahlar, Wukie’s coworker.

“Most of the people that are doing archery, from what I understand, are doing this as a full-time job. But Jacob, his number one thing is his faith in God, then he’s got his family, then he’s got his job, then archery,” says Wukie’s boss, Ron Wetzel.

According to his family, Wukie works around the clock to prepare for the games. Alongside being an Olympic archer and full-time employee, Wukie is a husband and father of three girl: Aria, Gemma, and Caroline. Wukie says that juggling work, family, and sport is definitely challenging.

Jacob Wukie practicing in his yard while his daughters play nearby. Wukie returns home from a...
Jacob Wukie practicing in his yard while his daughters play nearby. Wukie returns home from a full day at work, to practice for the Tokyo Games.(Brianne Wukie)

“We are really excited for him. He has been able to make it this far while supporting his family, working full time. Balancing all of that has been just huge... I honestly don’t know how he’s done it, but he is able to find balance between all three of those area,” says Brianne Wukie, Jacob’s wife.

Wukie leaves for Chula Vista, California on Monday to go to the Olympic Training Center, before heading to Tokyo on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
NEW VIDEO: Body cam shows scene of block party where 12 were shot, killing 1
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian killed on I-475
Storm damage near Laskey and Douglas.
Storms leave damage in their wake as they roll through Toledo
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system

Latest News

creek
Metroparks Meetup: Summer fun at Blue Creek
You will soon be able to check out a kayak using an app on your phone.
Metroparks Meetup: Summer activities at Blue Creek
Ottawa County declares July 9th Jacob Wukie Day
Ottawa County declares day for Olympian
A pleasant Saturday will lead into a soaking Sunday! Dan Smith has your forecast.
7/9: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast