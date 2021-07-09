Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Residents evacuated from Miami-area condo can retrieve essential items

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida condo who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building’s structural integrity will be allowed to return to retrieve essential items.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older.

The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing.

Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
NEW VIDEO: Body cam shows scene of block party where 12 were shot, killing 1
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian killed on I-475
Storm damage near Laskey and Douglas.
Storms leave damage in their wake as they roll through Toledo
Ohio changes report card grading system
Ohio changes report card grading system

Latest News

Lt. Larry Crowson of the Houston Police Department gives details of Thursday's deadly Houston...
Police: 2 dead in Houston aquarium restaurant shooting
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID vaccine that is authorized for those age 16 and...
V Project offering vaccinations at Metroparks
Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available...
Wells Fargo shuts down personal lines of credit