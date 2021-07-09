Traffic
Some parents unsure about dropping masks in school

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new CDC masking guidelines regarding teachers and students are meeting the public with mixed results.

The CDC says if teachers or students are fully vaccinated they don’t need to wear a mask inside school buildings.

The other side of that is the less popular recommendation that students and teachers who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks inside schools.

As children who are younger than 12 are ineligible to be vaccinated, these new recommendations will have little impact.

This will leave many middle schools with a mixed population of protected children due to their age.

All students regardless of vaccination status will still have to wear their masks on busses as there is still a federal order in place for vehicles of public conveyance.

Most school districts will make decisions on their mask policies based on their individual populations and needs and COVID situations in their communities.

Benjamin Robison who is the Wood County Health Commissioner says health departments are there to guide schools as they make their policies.

“Really help our schools have good strategies so they can keep the kids safe, keep them in class and also have some indicators that things aren’t working the way we hoped that they would.”

Some parents 13ABC spoke with aren’t convinced this is the right move.

Paula Seitz says “I disagree with it just because you won’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t and so I would say, to me, safety for the kids means everybody still wears masks.”

Pete McMullen says “I don’t agree with that. Just cause you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean you’re not carrying the virus.”

Perrysburg Schools issued a statement saying “Perrysburg Schools continues to work with the Ohio Department of Health and Wood County Health Department to ensure we are adjusting safety procedures as necessary. While we plan to remain flexible with our decisions, our hope is to return to school in 2021-2022 as normally as possible. We are anticipating a return to school without requiring masks for employees or students. Of course, if the level of COVID-19 spread increases in our community, the school district may need to adjust its plan accordingly.

The school board will review back-to-school COVID-19 guidance at its Monday, July 19 meeting.

