V Project offering vaccinations at Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The V Project is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at three Metroparks in July. Everyone who receives a shot will get a $15 gift card to an area restaurant and be entered in a drawing for a chance to stay overnight in a six-person treehouse.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates.

Farnsworth Metropark , Indianola Shelter parking lot, 8505 S. River Rd., Waterville, Sunday, July 11, and Saturday, July 31

Oak Openings Preserve Metropark , Oak Openings Lodge parking lot, 5440 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse, Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18

Pearson Metropark, 761 S. Lallendorf Rd. (between Navarre and Starr), Oregon, in the playground shelter parking lot, Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25

Anyone under 18 getting the Pfizer vaccine must have a parent or legal guardian present.

Metroparks will provide a free overnight stay in The Stables treehouse to one person whose name is drawn. Everyone vaccinated at one of these events will be entered in the drawing. The person whose name is drawn can reserve one night at no cost for up to six guests. The Stables is the largest of the overnight treehouses at the Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings Preserve in Swanton.

