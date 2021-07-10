Traffic
7/10: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Heavy AM rain, few PM storms Sunday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Widespread showers/storms are likely Sunday as a warm front lifts north, though it won’t be an all-day washout -- good (not great) news for the Marathon Classic final round. Still, over 1″ of rain is possible in some areas, with gusty winds in any PM storms that develop. Monday will see only slightly lower rain chances, and highs returning to the mid-80s will lead to higher instability and a better chance of afternoon storms getting on the stronger side. Heat and humidity will remain constant Monday-Friday, with showers becoming fewer and farther between as we march through mid-July.

