Announcing LPGA Players at the Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - After covering the LPGA tournament at Highland Meadows for 21 years, 13abc’s Tony Geftos was asked to volunteer as an announcer for the players.

It’s a different perspective on the other side of the rope @LPGA So fun announcing! Thanks to @chryspeterson for recruiting me (and for taking these pics). @MarathonLPGA pic.twitter.com/MORcvOmQxC — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) July 10, 2021

Volunteer coordinator Chrys Peterson contacted Tony and asked whether he would be up for the 2 1/2 hour stint on tee 10 Friday, July 9, 2021.

Tony announced the threesomes for the afternoon, alternating between the announcing on tee 1, which was done by Peterson.

