Announcing LPGA Players at the Marathon Classic

13abc’s Tony Geftos volunteered at Highland Meadows
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - After covering the LPGA tournament at Highland Meadows for 21 years, 13abc’s Tony Geftos was asked to volunteer as an announcer for the players.

Volunteer coordinator Chrys Peterson contacted Tony and asked whether he would be up for the 2 1/2 hour stint on tee 10 Friday, July 9, 2021.

Tony announced the threesomes for the afternoon, alternating between the announcing on tee 1, which was done by Peterson.

