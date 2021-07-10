Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours

You can bid through July 11
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bids for unique art from Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden animal artists are being accepted through Sunday, July 11.

Items available in the zoo’s Animal Art Auction fundraiser include masterpieces from Mai-Thai the elephant, Jomo the gorilla, and works of art from world-famous hippo Fiona.

You can bid on up to 35 different art pieces.

“Painting is an enrichment activity that some animals enjoy. It’s always voluntary and the paint that we use is non-toxic, so it’s safe for them,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Mai-Thai the elephant has been painting for years, and she’s pretty good.”

Proceeds from the Art Auction help with the care and feeding of the animal artists and other zoo residents.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
NEW VIDEO: Body cam shows scene of block party where 12 were shot, killing 1
DeWine vetoes fireworks bill
What's the future of Splash Universe in Dundee?
What’s the future of Splash Universe in Dundee?
Toledo man arrested after SWAT team responds to domestic violence call
Robbery generic
TPD searching for suspects who robbed Airport Hwy. auto shop

Latest News

You can own a piece of art by one of the zoo residents - including Fiona.
Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours
The exhibit's short film from Zak Films takes home the gold.
Wood County Museum wins gold for “Utopia” exhibit
Masterworks Chorale performs in June 2019.
Masterworks Chorale of Toledo hosting virtual concert
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years