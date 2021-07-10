Multiple agencies battle house fire in Waterville

Traffic
Multiple agencies respond to Waterville house fire
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Several roads were closed for more than five hours Friday night while firefighters from multiple agencies battled a house fire in Waterville.

Firefighters responded just before 8p.m. to a home on Dutch Road near Waterville- Monclova.

According to Waterville’s Fire Chief, no one was home at the time, however several pets were inside and some did not survive.

The damage to the house is being described as extensive and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

