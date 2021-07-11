Traffic
7/11: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Warmer/humid this week; scattered strong storms possible Monday/Tuesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Monday’s scattered showers/storms won’t be as persistent as Sunday’s (sorry, Marathon Classic), but could pack some gusty winds and heavy downpours in the afternoon as cells tap into added heat and lingering humidity. Highs will hover in the low to mid-80s through the week ahead, with scattered storms yet again Tuesday -- though chances slowly subside through the midweek

