Kids talk about violence in the Glass City

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over the last year, dozens of teenagers have been shot and killed in Toledo, often at the hands of other young people. After a 17-year-old died at a block party mass shooting over the Independence Day weekend, community leaders across the city are looking in unconventional places for advice about how to end the violence.

For a year now, adults have been talking to each other about how to end the violence in the city, but on Saturday, they’re asking the kids what to do.

“Sometimes it makes me feel like I can’t step out of the door without somebody getting hurt. I’m scared for myself and my mom and my family because I don’t want anyone else to get hurt,” says 12-year-old Rahakel Amason.

Despite their tender ages Amason and 13-year-old Brie Riley are very aware of the violence happening in their neighborhood.

“Sometimes I feel like adults should really start listening to kids more, because if they do, things would probably be prevented,” says Riley.

That’s what adults set out to do on Saturday at two events in Toledo.

“Children are the heart of our community. our goal is really to give back to them. They are the future, and if we don’t spend the time to pour into them, our future is going to look bleak,” says Lionel Brock, youth minister at Trinity Faith Tabernacle Church.

Kids were treated to cotton candy, face painting, and wholesome family fun at the church.

Meanwhile, across town, families enjoyed free food, music, and splashes at an anti-gun violence pool party at Navarre Park Pool.

At both event, community leaders set out to create safe spaces for kids. At the pool, kids were asked to share their thoughts on how we can build safer communities.

“So often we’re always imposing things and it hasn’t worked, it’s not effective, so why don’t we go to the source, and let them tell us?” says Shay Bankston, organizer of the pool party and owner of Premiere Consulting.

“Everybody’s dying left and right. So just treat the world with respect and be nice to everybody,” says Amason.

“Stop hurting people because that hurts everybody else and we want peace and love in the world. Not hate,” says Riley.

“This community wants the same safety that everybody else has in the county. And it’s about getting those voices louder than the gunshots,” says Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacey Cook.

Cook and Bankston organized the pool party. They plan to hold another one next month.

The city and community organizations throughout the city have been increasing the amount of youth programming throughout the city. This is in hope that if the kids have things to do and safe place to go to, that they will be less likely to end up on the streets with a gun.

