Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Saturday night.
The robbery happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night at the 7 Eleven on W. Bancroft Street.
According to police records, the suspect jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money. The suspect ran off with the money.
Those with information can call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.
