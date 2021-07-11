Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Saturday night.

The robbery happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night at the 7 Eleven on W. Bancroft Street.

According to police records, the suspect jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money. The suspect ran off with the money.

Those with information can call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to Waterville house fire
Multiple agencies battle house fire in Waterville
What's the future of Splash Universe in Dundee?
What’s the future of Splash Universe in Dundee?
The event drew thousands to downtown
First concert at Promenade Park in nearly two years draws thousands to downtown
Multiple shots were fired on Mansfield leaving a 17-year-old in critical condition.
Teenager shot in west Toledo
DeWine vetoes fireworks bill

Latest News

Sandusky man shot and killed
The church held a community day to help the community come together.
Kids talk about violence in the Glass City
violence
Talking to kids about violence
7/10: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast