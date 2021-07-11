Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Saturday night.

The robbery happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night at the 7 Eleven on W. Bancroft Street.

According to police records, the suspect jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money. The suspect ran off with the money.

Those with information can call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

