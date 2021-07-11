Rain puts Marathon Classic on pause

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Marathon Classic Presented by Dana was on hold early Sunday afternoon due to bad weather.

Play was suspended in the morning and was extended multiple times Sunday as players waited for the rain to clear up at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

The Ladies Professional Golf Association said progress was being made and the golf course was starting to drain but play was still suspended.

The LPGA said the next update on whether the tournament can resume will be provided at 3:00 p.m.

