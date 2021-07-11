Teenager shot in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1900 Mansfield.

According to police on the scene, the victim is male. He was shot at least once. Police say the suspect was likely on foot and is not in custody.

At this time, multiple officers are on the scene on Mansfield in Toledo. A total of 6 homes are surrounded by crime tape and there are multiple shell casings in the intersection of Mansfield and Kelly.

Stick with 13abc as this investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.