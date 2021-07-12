13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning

SUMMERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 13-year-old Michigan boy is continuing to fight for his life after nearly drowning in a pond more than two weeks ago.

“He is giving us glimmers of hope, my wife calls it mustard seed miracles,” said Dave Snook, Andy’s father. “He is responding to pain, where he wasn’t before, and his eyes are starting to dilate.”

Dave says Andy was recently transferred from Toledo Hospital to the Cleveland Clinic and remains in critical condition.

“I never realized I could take on this much pain, it’s been really, really tough,” Dave said.

On June 25, 2021, Andy was at the KOA Campground in Monroe County with a friend’s family. According to authorities, he was attempting to swim across the pond when he went under water and did not resurface. He was later pulled from the pond by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Dive team.

“Not one person from KOA has reached out,” said Dave.

The KOA’s website states there are no lifeguards on duty and to swim at your own risk. It also adds that anyone 17-years-old and under must be with a parent or guardian at all times.

Dave hopes after what happened to his son that this policy changes and lifeguards are added.

“Absolutely, they should have lifeguards,” Dave said. “We have to do what we have to do to prevent this from happening to another child or another human being.”

13abc reached out to KOA for comment, but have not yet heard back.

