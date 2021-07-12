Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Classic
Rain cancels Marathon Classic, reduced tournament winner announced
Multiple shots were fired on Mansfield leaving a 17-year-old in critical condition.
Teenager shot Saturday in west Toledo
Toledo Police
Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect
Sandusky man shot and killed Saturday morning
Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests