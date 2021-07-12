Traffic
Boil advisory issued for residents in Fayette

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect for residents and water customers in the Village of Fayette until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A water main break on W. Main St., west of Walnut, and a loss of pressure has made the boil advisory necessary. The village has no evidence at this time that the public water system is contaminated.

Residents on the following streets are affected:

  • All residents living on W. Main Street, West of Maple Street
  • All residents living on S. Maple Street
  • All residents living on College Street
  • All residents living on Walnut Street

Updates will be available on the village website at: www.villageoffayette.com.

